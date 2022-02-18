Richard Randall Cadmus, Jr. Richard Randall (AKA “Rand” or “Randy”) Cadmus, Jr., (Born Dec. 17, 1969) passed away suddenly at his residence in Winchester, VA on January 10, 2022. The Cause of Death is “Pending” until the autopsy results.
After going to Strasburg High School in Strasburg, VA, and then James Wood High in Frederick County, VA, Rand moved to Knoxville, TN, and graduated from West High School. After a short break from his studies, Rand moved to Richmond, VA, and went to Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating four years later with a B.S. Degree in Computer Science with an emphasis on Data Management Systems. After VCU, Rand worked for the newly merged aerospace conglomerate, Lockheed/Martin in Atlanta, GA. After two years with Lockheed/Martin, Rand was recruited by SAP and moved to Southern California to work on installing information management systems in Hospitals and Schools in CA, AZ and NV. Rand eventually moved back to Richmond and began his life-long dream of becoming an entrepreneur. After working in the public transportation field for several years, Rand shifted his interest to Paralegal studies and enjoyed the opportunity to work with various law firms on several high profile cases prior to his passing.
Rand Cadmus Jr. is survived by his father, Richard R. Cadmus of Lenoir City, TN.; ½ sister, Laura Lee Carver of Winchester, VA; niece Gracie Carver of Winchester, VA.; ½ brother, Harry T. Cadmus of Portland, Maine; ½ sister Carla J. Cadmus of Loudon, TN. Deceased relatives are Rand’s mother, Laura Scott Bonnett Fabrizio of Winchester, VA; grandmother, Nancy Parsons Bonnett of Winchester, VA; grandfather Bill Bonnett of Winchester, VA; grandfather Harold Cadmus Jr. of Knoxville, TN.; grandmother Mary Berg Cadmus of Charlotte, NC.
A Funeral is scheduled at Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Ln. Clearbrook, VA 22624, Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM.
Instead of sending flowers, please donate to your local Animal Rescue Shelter or favorite Charity Organization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.