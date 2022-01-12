Richard, 55, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Medstar Hospital. He was born June 9, 1966 in Manassas VA, the son of Richard Lee Sr.(deceased) and Cora "Dolly" Virginia (Cain)(surviving) Snapp.
Richard Graduated from James Wood High School Class of 1986. He owned is own home repair business, Snapp's Home Repair for years. He was a member of the Winchester Eagles.
Surviving are his significant other Linda "Tiger" Carter. Daughter Kaylan "Squirt" Puffinberger and her husband Billy "Billy-Bob" Puffinberger, Grandson Abel Puffinberger. Brother Chann Snapp and his wife Barbara, Brother Corey Snapp and his wife Erin. Also a niece and nephews.
Friends and Family will gather for a Celebration of Life on Sunday January 16th,2022 at Clearbrook Fire and Rescue at 1PM 1256 Brucetown Rd, Clearbrook, VA 22624.
