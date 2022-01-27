Richard S. Franklin Sr.
86, of Stephens City, VA, died Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Mr. Franklin was born August 20, 1935, in Lancaster, PA, son of the late Lee Riley and Mary Elizabeth Lackovich Franklin. He worked at Cooper Moog Automotive until his retirement. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 2483 in Stephens City and a one-time member of UAW Local 149.
He married Hilda Jean Dunlap Franklin on October 1, 1960, in Hagerstown, MD. His sweetheart preceded him in death August 20, 2005.
He is survived by his children, Richard “Richie” S. Franklin Jr. of Stephens City, Teresa Franklin Hickman of Gore, VA, and Todd Allen Franklin of Stephens City; grandchildren, Tiffany Hickman (Andrew MacDonald) of Pittsburgh, PA, Shaun Hickman of Front Royal, VA, and Alyssa Hickman (Sebastian Perry) of Cross Junction, VA; great-grandchildren, Jadyn Yost, Haven Yost, Parker Perry, Ryleigh Perry and Eleanor MacDonald; brother, George L. Franklin, and sisters, Elizabeth “Libby” Daniel, Barbara Cook and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Lee “Sonny” Riley Franklin Jr., and sister, Nancy Dawson.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 28, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Stephens City.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Stephens City, with Rev. Dr. Susan G. Catlett officiating. Burial will follow in Refuge United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Madagan, Bobby Lee Cook Jr., Shaun Hickman, Forrest Sours, Ron Miller Jr., and Denny Self. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Madagan and Marshall Madigan.
Online condolences may be left at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.