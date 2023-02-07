Richard Swimley Bragg
Richard Swimley Bragg, 54, of Winchester, died Friday, February 3, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center surround by his family. He was born January 9, 1969, in Richmond, VA, the son of Julian and Courtney Richard Bragg.
He bravely battled throat cancer for 3 years, never losing his sense of humor, love for life and always remaining optimistic & positive about beating his cancer. His family is incredibly gratefully to all of the men & women who cared for him at John Hopkins Oncology, Shenandoah Oncology and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Professionally, he drove a school bus for the City of Winchester for several years, had worked for Bragg's Truck Repair, Richard's Radiator Shop, Ox Bow Farms of Warren County and his own car detailing business.
He had a passion for life including a love of racing motocross, cooking, and spending time with friends and family. My brother was a giving, selfless man, never knowing a stranger and willing to help in any way he could.
He had a love for all animals, especially his beloved Labradors Kelsey, Sadie, Shadow, Violet and Samantha who all were awaiting him in heaven.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Robert Bragg of Winchester; nephews, Joshua and Samuel Bragg of Winchester, his niece, Olivia Bragg of Paw Paw, and his Aunt & Uncle Dickie & Susie Richard of Gore.
A service will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Reverend Kathleen Haines.
Interment will be private.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Following the service, a reception will be 1-4:00 pm in Shawnee Fire Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.