Richard Sylvester “Dickie” Walker, Sr.
Richard Sylvester “Dickie” Walker, Sr., 78, of Summit Point, WV died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Dickie was born on April 9, 1943 in Wardensville, WV, the son of the late Clarence Tross, Jr. and Rosa Walker Tross.
He worked as a truck driver for SW Rogers for 48 years, a member of the Half Moon Hunting Club in Wardensville, WV where he was president for 30 years, Moose Lodge #1283 in Winchester, Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Middletown, VA and was a Boy Scout leader. Dickie was quite a grill master, loved to play softball, hunt, fish and had a joy of watching the Winchester Royals, Baltimore Orioles and the Dallas Cowboys.
Surviving are his two daughters: Wanda Walker of Berryville, VA; Sandra Hutchinson of Winchester, VA; his son: Richard S. Walker, Jr. of Martinsburg, WV; three step-sons: David F. Williams of Cumberland, MD; James & Donnel Alsberry both of Summit Point, WV; four sisters: Elaine Poston of Winchester, VA; Esther Worthy of Harrisonburg, VA; Rosa Clark of Martinsburg, WV; Mary Dorsey of Ocala, FL; and Brenda Walker his partner. 15 grandchildren & multiple great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Edna Dokes. And the mother of his children Ollie Williams Walker.
The family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, WV on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 11:00-1:00 PM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.