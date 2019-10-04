Richard V. "Rick" Myer, age 79, entered Nirvana on September 30, 2019, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Myer was born on November 7, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Richard, Sr. and Alberta Myer. He was a Veteran, having served in the Army Corps of Engineers and attaining the rank of Sergeant. After his discharge, he moved to the DC Metro area where he worked for various Government contractors and graduated with a degree in Design from the Corcoran Gallery. Subsequently, he moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where he founded Caligraphics, in Palo Alto, worked for contractors at NASA Ames Research Center, and retired as a Data Base Manager for medical device companies.
In 1989, Mr. Myer married his wife, Margaret M. "Peggy" Myer.
Following retirement, Richard designed and supervised construction of Taihaiyo No Yume, their oceanfront home on the Central Oregon Coast. In 2008, they moved to Frederick County, Virginia.
Throughout his life, Mr. Myer studied Japanese language and culture, religion, and history. He traveled to Japan numerous times and enjoyed staying at ryokans, particularly in Kyoto, Miyajima, and Matsushima.
In addition to Margaret, his wife of thirty years, Richard is survived by his daughters Cathy Albright (Charles W. "Billy") of Boyce, Virginia; and Beth Myer of Massachusetts; grandchildren Kerry Snyder (Joanna), Ami Huhn (Mark), and Ryan Smith (Billi Jo); and great-grandchildren Reagan Piper Smith and Ryland Smith, all of Frederick County, Virginia. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara Branson, Paula Thomason (Henry), and Patricia Tew (Michael), as well as numerous nieces and nephews including Richard Thomason and Shylene Keating (Daniel), all of whom reside in North Carolina.
He was predeceased by his father Richard Myer, Sr., his mother Alberta Myer Bruno, his step-father Thomas Bruno, his step-mother Loretta Kania Myer, and his sister Linda Myer Greenwell.
A memorial service will be held at the Opequon Presbyterian Church Winchester at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 with the Rev. David Witt and Rabbi Scott Sperling officiating. A reception will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. At a later time, a memorial service will be held at the Buddhist Temple of Alameda, California, with Resident Minister the Rev. Dennis Joshin Fujimoto officiating, followed by inurnment at Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose, California.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia; the Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester; or Beth El Congregation, 520 Fairmont Avenue, Winchester.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.