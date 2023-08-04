Richard W. Royer “Dick”
Richard William Royer, 73, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home.
Dick was born on March 6, 1950, in Washington, D.C., the son of the William Arthur Royer and Helen Butchko Royer.
He spent 23 years at the IRS in procurement. After retiring, Dick enjoyed listening to his favorite music, watching his favorite movies, spending time with his beloved cats and working in his yard. As the oldest of five, he became the patriarch of the family and held that title with wisdom, grace and humility.
Surviving are a brother, David Royer; two sisters, Debbie Royer and Kathy Royer Zimmet (Jay); seven nephews, Marc (Khemmy), Neil, Kevin (Erica), Donnie (Shannon), Tommy, Scott (Megan), Brandon, Eric (Becca) and Michael; and great-nieces and nephews, Scarlett, Raelyn, Caden and Katelynn.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Royer; and a nephew, Jesse Royer.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. and a Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, Virginia, with Mr. R.K. Shirley III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Dick’s honor.
