Richard Walter Bray
Former Winchester resident Richard 'Dick' Bray died January 13, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Cochran; daughter, Susan Keady (Steve); and son, Jeffrey Bray.
Mr. Bray was active in a number of community organizations, such as the Winchester Lions Club and the Masons, and he attended Kent State University and Lord Fairfax Community College. He retired from Rubbermaid.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28901.
A celebration of life will be held in Winchester this spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.