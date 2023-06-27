Richard Warren "Dick" Reid
Richard Warren "Dick" Reid, 93, of Winchester Virginia, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Greenfield Reflections in Strasburg.
He was born April 22, 1930, in Stephens City Virginia, the son of French Thornton Reid and Jeanie Rebecca Ridgeway Reid. He married Louise Leight on August 29, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Winchester.
Dick graduated from Stephens City High School in 1947 and spent his entire 72-year career on Loudoun Street in downtown Winchester. He worked at the Palace Theater from 1944 to 1967, followed by the Oxford Shop and Patton’s Furniture until his retirement. He was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church and enjoyed stage plays and jazz performances in Northern Virginia and New Orleans.
Dick is survived by his wife, Louise Lillian Leight Reid, and many loving family members and treasured friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
