Rick Nathan Avery, 56, of Winchester, died Friday, April 3, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born May 23, 1963 in Sacramento, CA, the son of Dennis Dale and Patricia Faye Walker Avery.
Mr. Avery was self-employed in construction and attended the Church of the Good Shepherd. He loved gardening, fishing, cooking, loud music, animals and spending time with family and friends. He loved life in general.
Surviving are his companion, Brenda L. Kerns of Winchester; Brenda’s mother, Elsie Mason of Winchester; Brenda’s daughters, Bethany and Kendra Kerns; a sister, Schrone Avery and a brother, Jeff Avery both of Sacramento; three sons, Richard Avery, Dennis Avery and Anthony Avery; a cousin, Ivan Walker and special friends, Jerry Allen and Dale Ash, Sr.
A service will be at a later date to be announced in Church of the Good Shepherd, Winchester.
