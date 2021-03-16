Ricky Lee Huff
Ricky Lee Huff, 67, of Stephenson, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born December 9, 1953 in Clarke County, VA, the son of Robert and Helen McDonald Huff.
He was married to Judy Huff for forty-nine years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Tabatha Huff and Smokey Huff; five grandchildren, Asa Tyler Brewer, Hailey Brewer, Jay’lin Polston, Jordan Polston and Jaiden “Peaches” Polston; a great-grandson, Kayden Polston and a garden buddy, Stephanie Funkhouser.
Mr. Huff had been the owner of RLH Drywall.
He loved his dog, Holmes, and watching his grandkids play sports at James Wood and Sherando. He loved the Royals Baseball Team. He also loved to cook on the grill for James Wood sports events and to cheer all the athletes on. He never met a stranger and smiled all the time.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.