Ricky Lee Kees
Ricky Lee Kees, 58, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Winchester. VA.
Born on June 23, 1961 in Martinsburg, he was the son of the late Lloyd Roscoe Kees and Eva Lee Parsons Kees.
In his earlier years he worked on the road crew with the rock group Wrathchild. Later in life he was a skilled carpenter and also built log homes.
He is survived by two sons, Logan R. Kees and Evan L. Kees; four sisters, Crystal E. Kees-Dudley and husband Dennis, Ruby M. Casey, Rita F. Lassiter and Tammy L. Buckner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda D. Pill.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Homes’ South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at the chapel with Pastor Tim Guerino officiating. Interment will be in Central Chapel Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
