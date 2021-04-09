Rina Dalla Palu Atkins
Rina Dalla Palu Atkins, 92, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Rina was born in 1928 in Allentown, PA, daughter of the late Antonio and Lucia Dalla Palu. She was a graduate of William Allen High School and a long time member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Rina was devout in her faith and enjoyed singing in the church choir since the early 1960’s. Singing was Rina’s passion, along with reading, cooking, knitting, and sewing. She doted on her grandchildren and enjoyed knitting them sweaters and sewing matching mother — daughter dresses. Rina loved to walk, and for a good part of her life logged three miles per day. In her later years, she and her husband Bob, often walked together and sometimes entered 5K run/walks. Rina started her career at Bell Telephone, Allentown, PA and National Bank, Elizabeth, NJ. She retired as an Office Assistant from National Ticket Company, Shamokin, PA.
She married Robert Atkins on March 31, 1951 in Allentown, PA.
Surviving with her husband, Robert are daughters, Alicia A. Jarman (Richard) of Vienna, VA, and Patricia Atkins (Douglas Foster) of Amelia, VA; grandchildren, David Jarman of Midlothian, VA, Greg Jarman of Vienna, VA, Colin Noel of Cortez, CO, and Allison Lee of Blackstone, VA; great grandchildren, Bradley Jarman, Sophia Jarman, Carter Lee and Charlotte Lee.
A memorial mass will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ Catholic Church with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rina’s memory to Handley Regional Library Endowment Fund, P.O.Box 58, Winchester, VA 22604.
