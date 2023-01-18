Rita Bray Regan
Rita Bray Regan, 87, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at The Willows at Meadow Branch.
Mrs. Regan was born in 1935 in Henderson, Tennessee, daughter of the late Robert Edwin and Thelma Lawson Bray. She was a graduate of Chester County High School in Tennessee, where she played basketball and was voted most athletic in her senior year. Mrs. Regan was a Contract Specialist for the Department of Defense, retiring from the US Government in 1997. After retirement, she worked at the Winchester Voter Registration office. Her favorite past-times were reading, especially mysteries and drama, and traveling with her sisters and brothers-in-law. She loved chocolate. In fact, it was hard for her daughters to keep a sufficient supply of chocolate on hand. Mrs. Regan attended Fellowship Bible Church in Winchester.
Her husband, Edgar Paul Regan, Jr., whom she married on November 26, 1960 preceded her in death in 2010.
Surviving are daughters, Sharon Green (Richard) of Lake Frederick, Virginia and Debbie Sexton of Winchester, Virginia; grandson, David Sexton of Baltimore, Maryland; sisters, Ann Kellman (William) and Janice Thompson (Tracy) all of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Judith McCann of Jackson, Tennessee.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at The Willows at Meadow Branch with Chaplain Vernon Bray officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Regan to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
