Rita Dovell King
Rita Dovell King passed away on June 18, 2023. Rita, or Honey as she was lovingly known, was a lifelong resident of the Shenandoah Valley. She was the youngest of five siblings, growing up on a pony farm in Frederick County, Va.
Rita was an excellent horsewoman. Her childhood was filled with raising, breaking and riding horses and ponies on her family's pony farm. She was an extremely talented artist and made many contributions to her community throughout her time in the valley with her art and creativity. Rita had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh and joke and was famous for her cartoons that could be quickly scribbled on a to-do list or a masterpiece that was artfully created. Her creative genius touched on every aspect of her life and those around her. She spent her time horseback riding, enjoying time with her family, friends, and helping others. Rita never missed an opportunity to pet or say hello to every dog she met. Many animals were blessed by her, including her beloved barn cats.
Rita was a wife, mother, grandmother, a sister, story teller, friend, entrepreneur, artist, and animal rescuer. She was our everything. We were incredibly lucky to have had her in our lives. Words cannot begin to express the sadness of our loss.
A celebration of life will be held on July 22, 2023. If you knew Rita and would like to attend this event, please email Wren Roberts @ 1wrenrob@gmail.com
