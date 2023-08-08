Rita L. Campbell “Bobite”
Rita Lisa Campbell, 70, of Bluemont, Virginia died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Campbell was born March 4, 1953 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Dave Lee Bell Sr. and Virginia Merchant Bell.
She worked for Berryville Graphics for 41 years as a scheduling clerk.
She liked to crochet, crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. She loved picnics with family. She loved birds and cats especially her cat “Whiney”.
She married James Dudley Campbell on December 18, 1972 in Boyce, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Jaime Lee Campbell (Joel Nickerson) of Middletown, VA; a son, Christian Dudley Campbell (Shannon Marie) of Front Royal, VA; 6 grandchildren, David “Petey” Dutton Baker II, Jalee Virginia Baker, Austin “Bubba” Dudley Baker, Raven Elizabeth Lee Burleson, Ty Dudley Campbell, and Trenten “Trent” August Campbell; a great-grandson, Myles David Baker; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 P. M. and a funeral service will follow at 2:00 P. M. Friday, August 11, 2023 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with The Rev. Deborah Rutter officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Petey Baker, Bubba Baker, Trent Campbell, Ty Campbell, Jimmy Bell, and Joel Nickerson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue, P O Box 216, Bluemont, VA 20135.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.