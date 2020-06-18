Ritchie Lee Clem, 57, of Paw Paw, WV died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 12, 1963 in Winchester, VA the son of Jeremiah and Agnes (Trussell) Clem.
Ritchie was devoted to Scouting for almost 50 years. He was an Eagle Scout, a member of the OA, which he held the title of Vigil Honor, he was also awarded one of the highest honors in Scouting, The Silver Beaver. He was Cub Master for Pack 46 and
Assistant Scout Master of Troop 46 in Stephenson, Virginia.
He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Mays of Winchester, his significant other, Rebekah Smith of Paw Paw, WV; brothers, Frank Clem, Cecil Clem and his wife, Connie, all of Winchester and three grandchildren, Zachary, Zoey, and Tyler.
His son, Ritchie Clem, Jr. preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 on Chapel Hill at Camp Rock Enon in Gore, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for a service project in Ritchie’s name, may be made to Troop 46, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, VA 22656.
