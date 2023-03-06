Rob Owings
Rob Owings, 55, of Winchester, VA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at his home.
Rob was born April 22, 1967 in Winchester, the son of the late Robert Dinges and Brenda Owings. He graduated from James Madison University with his Bachelors in Anthropology. He was a contract case analyst for the federal government. On April 10, 1999, Rob married the love of his life, Marian E. Millsaps in Bluemont, VA. He enjoyed music, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He attended First Baptist Church in Winchester and San Andreas Community Covenant Church in California.
Rob is survived by his loving wife, Marian, daughter, Chloe Rae Owings of Winchester; sister Ann Lynn Downs (Jeffrey) of Warren Co. VA, as well as his in-laws, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, in both Virginia and California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Dinges and Brenda Owings, and his son Samuel Edgar Owings.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Hebron Cemetery following the service. Pall bearers will be Rob’s nephews, Bryan Shipman, Jesse Fox, Mike Johnson, and Daniel Johnson.
Memorial contribution may be made in Rob’s name to the Christian Appalachian Project for “Feed the Children” at www.christianapp.org or to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.