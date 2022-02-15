Robbin Ann Orndorff Robbin Ann Orndorff, 63, of Winchester died Thursday, February 10, 2022,, in Rose Hill Nursing Home.
She was born December 7, 1958 in St. Petersburg, Florida, the daughter of Stephen and Barbara Rhea Nagy.
Her husband, Jeffrey A. Orndorff, preceded her in death.
Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
