Robert A. Ferrebee
Robert Allen Ferrebee, 76, of Berryville, VA, died on November 7 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Center. The cause of death was prostate cancer caused by his exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was the son of James Medrick Ferrebee and Flora Hartley Ferrebee. In 1966, he married the love of his life Kay Galloway Ferrebee.
He was a veteran who served as a commissioned officer from 1967-1970. He was especially proud of his service as a reconnaissance officer with the elite 101st Airborne Division during his tour in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star and the Air Medal.
He was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Berea College and Virginia Tech. He was employed by Prince William County Public Schools from 1970 to 2003, serving as a mathematics teacher, an assistant principal, a high school principal, and an associate superintendent.
In 2001, he and Kay returned to their beloved Clarke County. He was active in local activities serving on both the Berryville Planning Council and the Clarke County Social Services Board. He was a member of Berryville Presbyterian Church; American Legion Post 41, where he served as historian, adjutant, and commander; VFW Post 9760; Clarke County Lions Club; and Green Hill Cemetery Board of Directors. He was a regular attendee of the men’s coffee group that meets at Jane’s Lunch every weekday morning. He was selected as “Legionnaire of the Year” in 2007, and in 2018, he was honored as the Clarke County-Berryville “Veteran of the Year” for his continuous service to his community.
He enjoyed travel, and together, he and Kay visited over sixty countries. He was also a lifetime New York Yankees fan.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his brother and five sisters: Gary (Martha), Betty Pyne, Beatrice Freeman (Billy), Wanda Whitson (Bob), Mary Ellen Borror (Dale), and Judy Campbell (Olandis). He is also survived by a large extended family of numerous nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville on Friday, November 13. Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard. A memorial service with Reverend Jonathan Bunker officiating will be held at a later date at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berryville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 46, Berryville, VA 22611 or to the FISH Food Bank, P.O. Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.