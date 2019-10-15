Robert A. “Hambone” Arnold, Sr., 79, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Luray, VA.
Robert was born November 25, 1939 in Augusta, WV. He married Nancy Shifflett, September 19, 1971, in Winchester, VA. Robert was a mechanic and ran several gas stations for 52 years. He loved his old cars, especially his 69 Chevy truck. Robert loved car shows, taking care of his animals, fishing, hunting and anything outdoors with his friend Sara “Brooze Butts” Lavey. He was a “Jack of all trades”.
Along with his wife, Nancy, of 48 years, Robert is survived by his daughter, Cindy Ann Paniagua, of Winchester; two sons, Robert Allen Arnold, Jr., of Winchester and Bobby Lee Arnold (Danella) of Frederick County; live-in care taker, Ashley Renner; five brothers, Tom Baker, Butch Baker, Doug Baker, George Baldwin and Joey Baldwin; five sisters, Lilly Cochran, Patty Mitchem, Mabel Hyatt, Ginny Twigg and Tootie Crum; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Virginia Mason, a brother, Charles Baker, and two sisters, Duce Fogle and Edna Baldwin.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Thursday at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Richard McDowell Officiating. Burial will be at Old Stone Church Cemetery in Green Springs, VA. Pallbearers will be Butch, Doug and Tim Baker, Joey and George Baldwin and nephew Joey Yablonski. A reception will be held at Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church, 1635 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, VA, following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester Va. 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
