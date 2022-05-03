Robert A. Hindman “Tony”
Robert Anthony Hindman, 70, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Hindman was born April 18, 1952, in Loudoun County, Virginia, the son of the late Paul Hindman and Mary Jane Wyman Poston.
He was a self-employed master electrician.
He married Patricia Ann Arnold on August 10, 1980, in Boyce, Virginia. Mrs. Hindman died October 18, 2020.
Surviving are his life partner, Aline Daley; a son, Jason Hindman (Kristen) of Boyce, VA; two daughters, Kasi Pfeuffer (David) of Bunker Hill, WV, and Sara Hindman (Jason) of Berryville, VA; a brother, John Hindman (Joyce) of Berryville, VA; two sisters, Dixie Orrison (Gary) of Hamilton, VA, and Gaye Barbour (Larry) of Waterford, VA; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Jenna, Jaidyn, Karly, Brooke, Autumn, Bentley, Layla, and Ava ,and a great-granddaughter, Lilianna.
A son, Robbie Hindman, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 P. M. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 – 6:00 P. M. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the VFW Shelter at Chet Hobert Park, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
