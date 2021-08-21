Robert Allen Larson, 83, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Larson was born December 20, 1937 in Cando, North Dakota, son of the late Frank Larson and Stella Nelson Larson.
He started working for the USDA, US Forest Service in Portland, Oregon in 1960. In the summer of 1962, he took a job with the Bureau of Public Roads in Washington, DC. While there he worked with the Geological Survey helping develop GPS and for the military on computer security. After almost 10 years went back to work with the USDA, US Forest Service in Washington, DC and retired in January 1998. For a total of 38 years of Government service.
He married Louise Anne Kramer Larson on December 29, 1962 in Portland, Oregon.
Surviving with his wife are a daughter, Theresa Lynn Bridge (Rodney) of Boyce, VA; two sons, Ronald Frank Larson of Sterling, VA and James Edward Larson (Melissa) of Hamilton, VA; two sisters, Dora Lee Burkhart of Fargo, ND and Donna Naemyer of Rolla, ND; and ten grandchildren, Jessica Bridge Bagnell (Brandon), Ashley Bridge, Allen Bridge (Kara), Lonnie Bridge, Cody Bridge, Ian Orend, Tanner Gaines, William Larson, Robert Larson, and Derek Larson.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 A. M. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Berryville Baptist Church, Berryville, VA with Rev. Tyler Phillips and Rev. Benjamin Santamaria officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
