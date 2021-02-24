Robert Allen Day (Bobby)
Robert Allen Day (Bobby), 68, died February 18, 2021, at his home in Boyce, VA, following a long bout with cancer.
Bobby was born April 24, 1952 in Fayette Co., WV. The first 30 years of his life he had a roofing business, then he turned to what he loved most, farming. His past time was fishing and camping. He was at home outdoors.
He treated everyone around him with compassion. He loved everyone regardless of how they treated him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eldon Lee Day and mother, Mildred Pearl Day; one brother, Donald Wayne Day; sister-in-law, Deborah K. Day; one nephew, Paul Reynolds Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley L. Day; one brother, Herbert Lee Day; one sister, Linda O’Dell; along with many nephews and nieces.
No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Cremation only.
There will be a family gathering this summer for our beloved Bobby.
