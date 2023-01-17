Robert Allen Guy Robert Allen Guy, 67, of Stephens City, passed away on December 30, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
He leaves to morn his passing, his wife, Gail Clifton Guy, son, Robert L. Guy, daughter, Nina Morrison, stepchildren, Joe Racey, Jr., Diana Racey, Angela Sherwood, Jonathan Racey and a special step grandson, Nicholas Sherwood. Also surviving are his father, John G. Guy and his brother, Frank Guy.
Robert retired from the United States Army having served in Germany and Afghanistan.
