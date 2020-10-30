Robert Allen Keyser
Robert Allen Keyser, 52, of Stephens City died Saturday, October 24, 2020 peacefully in his residence. He was also known to many as Mark or Face.
He was born May 30, 1968 in Winchester the son of Everett Morgan Sr. and Shirley Kibler Morgan.
He married Beth Ann Henry on February 14, 1994. They have been together for 32 years and have a son together, Corey Matthew Keyser of Winchester.
Robert loved fishing, watching wrestling, and his Redskins. He was a union member and a proud worker at Cives Steel Company for over a decade before his health forced him to go on disability.
In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by siblings Buddy Morgan and his wife Jennifer, Michael Breeden and his wife Brandy, all of Stephens City, Lenora Keyser, Sissy and her husband Elmo, Mary Clark and her husband Rick, all of Winchester, and Debbie Dawson and her husband Tommy of South Carolina.
A funeral will be 2:00 pm Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester with Pastor Brandon Merrill officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received from 12- 2:00 pm before the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Keyser Family at 1501 Macedonia Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
