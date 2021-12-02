Robert B. Cook, 80, of Winchester, died Monday, November 29, 2021.
Mr. Cook was born April 24, 1941 in Roanoke, VA; the son of the late Joseph H. and Ivy Paysel Cook. He retired as a truck driver with Fulton Trucking. He attended Centenary United Church of Christ and was a member of Gainesboro Ruritan Club. He enjoyed selling items at shows and flea markets with his best friend Richard Foltz.
He married Carolyn Rowe on July 23, 1988 in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn R. Cook of Winchester; his children, Robert L. Cook and wife Jean of Roxboro, NC, John Venskoske and wife Wendy R. Venskoske, Richard Venskoske and wife Victoria, Ronald Venskoske and wife Wendy J. Venskoske, and James Venskoske and wife Annette all of Winchester; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a niece, Penny Clayton of Ringold, VA. He was preceded in death by a sister, Celeste Cook.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gainesboro Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 155, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
