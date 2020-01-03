Robert B. Freschi, Sr.

Robert Bernard Freschi, Sr., 87, of Bluemont, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Freschi was born May 9, 1932 in Washington, DC, the son of the late Michael John Freschi and Helen Ballenger Fritz.
He was a real estate agent for Long & Foster.
He served in the U. S. Navy for 8 years.
He married Barbara Ann Ross on May 17, 1952 in Bethesda, Maryland. They were married for 66 years until her passing in 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Weyrich and her husband, John, of Alexandria, VA and Theresa Powell and her husband, Dana, of Manassas, VA; a son, Robert Freschi, Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Jonesborough, TN; and seven grandchildren, Melissa Muttiah and her husband, Davo, Rachel Powell, Christopher Powell, John Weyrich, Thomas Weyrich, Bobby Freschi III, and Caleigh Freschi.
Two brothers, Michael Freschi and James Freschi, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. David Case officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boulder Crest Veteran’s Retreat, PO Box 117, Bluemont, VA 20135 or to Blue Ridge Fire Company, PO Box 216, Bluemont, VA 20135.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.