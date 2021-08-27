Robert Bellarmine Calamari
Robert B. Calamari of Winchester, VA passed away on August 21, 2021. He was born on April 17, 1934 in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Louise and Dewitt A. Calamari.
Robert graduated from Mount St. Michael High School in the Bronx and then received his Bachelors of Science Degree majoring in Business Administration from Fordham University, Class of 1955. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in December 1955, serving on active duty for four years. He returned to New York finishing his service for a total of thirty one years and retired as a Colonel in 1986.
Robert started his business career with NL Industries (formerly The National Lead Co.) on the financial side. He attended New York University Graduate School for three years at night but then moved the family to St. Louis, MO accepting a position in sales. During several organizational changes he returned to the East Coast and later became Director of Sales, USA. In 1988 he left NL and moved to Winchester, VA as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development with US Silica Co., Berkeley Springs, WV, he retired in 1999. Robert was a member of the Winchester Country Club, where he volunteered for several committees, serving on the Board of Directors for 5 years and as its President for 2 years. He was also on the Board of Directors of the Godfrey Miller Home and also was a part of the Call Team with the Economic Development Authority since his retirement from business in 1999.
Golf was his passion and he never missed an opportunity to play a new golf course.
Bob as he preferred, is survived by his wife Janet G. Calamari of 57 years and his two children, Jennifer Calamari Rosado and her husband Julian of Wilmington, DE and Robert B. Calamari Jr. and Chaie Sadler of Durham, NC and grandson, Christian Robert.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Joan C. Schutta, Loraine C. Sullivan and Dolores Calamari a Sister of Charity; two brothers, Dewitt A. Calamari and Andrew F. Calamari and twenty nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, Virginia.
A Memorial Mass will be held, Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the church of your choice or the charity of your choosing.
Arrangements for Robert are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
