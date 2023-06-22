Robert Blair Oster
Robert Blair Oster, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A graveside service will be held for Robert at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Shenandoah Memorial Park, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602 with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Robert was born on December 29, 1946, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Clayton and Mollie Oster. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Wayne Oster and Clayton Calvin Oster.
Surviving Robert is his son, Jeffrey Paul Oster, and his grandson, Jutson James Oster.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Navy and he retired as a United States Park Policeman in Washington, D.C. His favorite sports team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he loved any team that came out of Pittsburgh. He also never missed a Ford Hill Football game.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at maddoxfuneralhome.com.
