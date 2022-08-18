Robert “Bob” Cooley
Robert “Bob” Cooley, 67, of Stephens City, VA passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Bob was born in 1955 in Bethesda, MD the son of the late William Olds and Mary Jane Frost Cooley. He was a graduate of Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, Class of 1973 and went on to the Virginia Police Academy in Waynesboro, VA. Bob started out his law enforcement career with various agencies in Maryland and DC, then came over to Frederick County to be a deputy with Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 and stayed with the department until his retirement in 2021 (33 years). Bob was in charge of the first police reserve class in Virginia that was held outside of a police academy. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Mustang Club, American Radio Relay League, and a Civil War reenactor.
Bob married Michele Anastas on September 9, 1988 at First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, VA.
He is survived by his wife, Michele; sister in law, Sheila Anastas (Lawrence Garstka); nephew, Robert Garstka (Alicia); great-niece, Lila Day Garstka; and great-nephew, Jackson Garstka.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Cooley.
A visitation will be Friday from 11am – 1pm with a service at 1pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Chaplain Brandon Thomas.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to: Cedar Creek Battle Foundation, 8437 Valley Pike, Middletown, VA 22645 or to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
