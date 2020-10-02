Robert “Bob” D. Dean
Robert “Bob” D. Dean, 56, of Conway, South Carolina, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife.
Bob was born August 4, 1964 in Cumberland, Maryland, the son of the late Virgil Dean and Donna Schaidt. He was a graduate of James Wood High School where he then went on to enlist in the United States Army from 1983 to 1988. Bob was also a graduate of the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Center, where he received his Law Enforcement Certification. Deputy Dean served the community for over 30 years with 13 years at the Winchester City Police Department and 17 years at Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. In his tenure with law enforcement he worked in Patrol, Investigations, as a Field Training Officer and in the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office where he retired November 2017. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, fishing in the ocean and relaxing on the back patio with his wife. He was a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to many that will be dearly missed.
He married Kimberly A. Dean on August 4, 2007 in Strasburg, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are sons, Christopher Dean, Corey Dean, Hunter Dean and Elijah Dean; daughter, Courtney Dean; stepdaughter, Heather Day (Jerry); stepsons, Steven Day (Angela) and Brandon Day; brother, George Schaidt; sisters, Theresa Polston and Jennifer Jones; sister-in-law, Pam Scholtz (Robert); brother-in-law, Larry Seitz; and several grandchildren, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, James Jones.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, at Crossroads Community Church, 1147 Berryville Ave, Winchester, Virginia, followed by memorial service at 2:00 p.m. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service at the church.
