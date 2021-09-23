Robert "Bob" Moulden

Robert Wayne "Bob" Moulden received his eternal reward on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Denise Modlin Moulden of Plymouth, NC; daughters, Kim Moulden of Washington, NC, Kelly Woolard and husband, Eric, of Williamston, NC, Kay Cox and husband, Ottis, of Kernersville, NC, and five grandchildren, Allie, Macey, D.J., Niya, and Avery. Also surviving are his brothers, Don and Ken.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandson, Luke Ericson; parents, Howard and Elethia Moulden; father-in-law, Clayton Modlin; brother, David Moulden; and sister, Barbara Palmer.
Bob dedicated his life to full-time Christian ministry by preaching and singing for churches all over the eastern part of the United States. He served Museville Christian Church in Chatham, Virginia from 1974 to 1979. In September 1979, he, Denise and Kim moved to Plymouth for him to become the senior preaching minister at Plymouth Church of Christ. He retired from there and full-time ministry in September 2014 after thirty-five years. He held many revivals for churches, as well. He served the Lord in any way he was needed.
He especially had a heart for the ministries at Mid-Atlantic Christian University (formerly Roanoke Bible College) and Central India Christian Mission. His love for sharing the Gospel will be felt all over the world for many years to come.
Bob also loved the outdoors. His hobbies included working in his garden, mowing grass, buying/selling/trading hunting dogs, and hunting with his buddies in the Albemarle Hunting Club.
What he loved most was being a devoted husband and father and the best Pop in the world.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Plymouth Church of Christ with Jay Hardison officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Plymouth Church of Christ Family Life Center and other times at the residence.
The funeral will be live-streamed on the Plymouth Church of Christ Facebook page. Memorial contributions can be made to Central India Christian Mission, 1350-C West Southport Road #323, Indianapolis, IN 46217 or to Mid Atlantic Christian University, Robert W. Moulden Foundation Scholarship, 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Arrangements are by Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth.
