Robert “Bob” O. Pecha, 84, of Stephens City, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Evergreen Nursing Home after a long brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Mr. Pecha was born September 22, 1935 in Berwyn, IL; the son of the late Otto R. and Bessie “Susie” Tucek Pecha. After graduating from Perdue University with a degree in Chemical Engineering, he entered the US Air Force through the ROTC. He served his assignment overseas.
Upon returning home, he began his long career in the Chemical Industry. He gravitated into the Chemical Marketing side of business where he loved working with his customers on a personal level. He thoroughly enjoyed his career with all the golf games, trips, and assorted boondoggles. His best relationships were with all the great guys that he worked with through the years. After he retired from Global Stone Chemstone Corp, he enjoyed discovering the great Virginia wineries. He especially enjoyed outdoor music events. He loved to travel and enjoyed a great life.
He married Joanna Cochran on May 26, 1978 in Santa Ana, Orange County CA. He and his wife had two children.
His family wishes to thank the staff of Evergreen, and Blue Ridge Hospice for making his final days more comfortable. We also thank Stephens City Fire and Rescue for all their assistance in Bob’s last few years.
Along with his wife of 41 years, he is survived by his children, Brian Pecha, Allison Lim (Steve) Juli Hernandez (Pedro), Steve Pecha, Dave Pecha (Melissa); a brother, William “Bill” Pecha. He also leaves his eight beautiful granddaughters.
A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.