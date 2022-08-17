Robert “Bob” Pifer
Robert Luther Pifer, Jr. of Winchester, Virginia passed away on July 12, 2022 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 2:00 p.m. at the Winchester Elks Lodge. The family invites you to attend and share your memories.
Bob was born in Winchester on December 22, 1950, the son of the late Robert Luther Pifer, Sr. and Helen Whitacre Pifer. He was a graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1971. Bob retired after 38 years with Rubbermaid.
He married Robin Janine Hubbard in Winchester on October 10, 2010. She preceded him in death in 2020.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Deanna Pifer of Front Royal, Virginia; son, Daniel Pifer (Laura) of Lexington, Kentucky; two grandsons, Dylan Kelly and Stefan Pifer; sister, Leta Griffith (Fred) of Berryville, Virginia; and brother, Dickie Pifer (Renate) of Cross Junction, Virginia as well as nieces and nephews.
Bob was a former volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He was a member of the Winchester Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and Eagles Club. He was a NASCAR and NFL fan. He enjoyed keeping up with the news and reading and sharing helpful tidbits. He also enjoyed seeing live music, cooking and watching the wildlife in his backyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Winchester Elks Lodge 867 c/o Elks National Fund 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602 to help the Elks build stronger communities with scholarships and veteran service programs.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
