Robert "Bob" Seale of Frederick County, VA, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leady Watson and Flora Gamble Seale and his step-brother, Leady W. Seale, Jr. and step-sister, Gloria (Louise) Moseley.
He was born in Bessemer, AL on April 10, 1934 and moved to Washington D.C. in 1940. He is survived by his wife, Joanne M. Seale and their daughter, Megan K. Davis; his sons by his previous marriage to his wife, Natalie Shannon Seale who died on June 30, 1979, Rev. Robert W. Seale, Jr. and Rev. Daniel S. Seale; and his step-children, Maria Cunningham, Thomas McMurray, Angela Steele, Elizabeth Schloemer, Theresa Jennings and Amanda DiLorenzo, the children of Joanne. He was also proud to be the grandfather of 43 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and loved them all.
Bob, after graduating from Montgomery Blair High School in 1952, joined the U.S. Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956 as a radioman. He graduated from George Washington University, receiving a Master's Degree in Accounting. He received his CFP Certification in 1985. He graduated from the National Trust School Graduate Program at Northwestern University, the National School of Bank Investment at SMU and was a thesis advisor on Bank Investments at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University.
He worked primarily in the trust area of banking but also on the commercial side of the bank as Senior VP of Asset and Liability Management. He retired as Vice President and Regional Manager of Trust for Crestar Bank in the greater Washington, D.C. area and retired in 1995 and moved to Frederick County.
He was active in working with the American Red Cross and served as Chairman of the Fairfax County Red Cross and was Co-chair of the National Capital Chapter. After moving to Winchester, he became a founding member of New Eve Maternity Home where he was past president and served on their board of directors. He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Finance Committee until 2018.
In the Northern Virginia area, he served as president of the Springfield Rotary Club, the Toastmasters Club and Vice President of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Northern Virginia Estate Planning Council and Alexandria JC's.
Bob was active in politics in Fairfax County serving in various positions. After moving to Frederick County he became a member of the Frederick County Republican Committee and served in various positions including Chairman of the Committee.
His true passion was coaching basketball which began with coaching 8-year- olds in a county rec league, then coached a 9 to 14-year-old traveling team. He coached a 12-year-old all-star AAU team that won the Potomac Valley Championship and went to Salt Lake City to play in the AAU Nationals. He coached high school summer league teams and then coached freshman and JV high school teams. After moving to Frederick County, he became the men's coach and athletic director at Christendom College and coached the team that beat Shenandoah University in 1999. He said that the best job of his life was as Athletic Director and Men's Basketball Coach at Christendom College. He said that the students, professors and administrative staff enriched his love for the teaching of God.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. A Rosary will begin at 12:30 in the Sanctuary of the Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 PM with Reverend John Riley officiating. Interment will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia, immediately following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Eve Maternity Home, P.O. Box 1518, Winchester, VA 22604 and/or Thomas S. Vander Woude Memorial Athletic Scholarship (https://www.christendom.edu/gift/donation-page-athletics/) Checks can be made to Christendom Athletics (Memo: TVW Scholarship Funds) Mail to Christendom College Athletics, ATTN: Patrick Quest, TVW Scholarship, 134 Christendom Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
