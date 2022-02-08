Robert “Bob” Shelton
Robert “Bob” Shelton, 90, of Winchester, VA, passed away on February 4, 2022, at his home.
Robert was born in 1931 in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Joseph and Shirley Shelton.
Mr. Shelton was retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He served for 23 years, including during the Vietnam War. Bob later retired from the Winchester Police Department after 25 years of service. He loved racing and was a member of the Washington DC Region SCCA. He was also an avid hunter. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that will be dearly missed.
Robert married Annelore (Kreidemacher) Shelton on May 27, 1952, in Frankfurt, Germany.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Bobby Dean Shelton of Charlottesville, VA, and Bruce Allen Shelton (Debbi) of Charles Town, WV; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 9 from 6:00-8:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 10 at 1:00pm at Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
