Robert “Bobby” Alan Wiley, 67, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born on July 10, 1952 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Robert Vaiden Wiley and Doreene Naomi Huffman Wiley.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Margot Guynn Wiley; one son, Gerrad Wiley; two daughters, Adriene Wiley, Jessica Wiley Dawson (Larry Jr.); one step-son, Charles Chaffins, Jr. (Brooke); one step-daughter, Brandi Decato, (Matt); two brothers, Steve Wiley, (Kathy) and Eric Wiley, (Priscilla); and two sisters, Jane Gee, (Don) and Linda Keffer, (Jay); one brother-in-law, Charles Weigel; twenty grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Weigel.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Brown Funeral home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
