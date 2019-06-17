Robert (Bobby) Allen Miller, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia passed from this life into eternal life, June 14, 2019 at Fox Trail Assisted Living after a long battle dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
Bobby was born August 1, 1938, in Stephenson, Virginia the son of the late Staller Miller, Sr. and Willie Mae Hopewell Miller. He retired from Pactiv Corporation after 20 years of service, and was previously employed by Grove Lime Company for 19 years. After retiring, he worked as a greeter at Wal-Mart, often saying this was his most enjoyable job.
He was a graduate of James Wood High School class of 1958, and served in the United States Air Force for six years as Airman First Class from July 1958 through July 1964. He was assigned to the K-9 Security Police Section where he trained and showed sentry dogs, and he spoke fondly of one whose name was Lance.
He married Virginia (Ginny) Shiley on May 16, 1965 and was a member of the Stephens City United Methodist Church.
He was an avid fan of all sports and enjoyed playing softball on several teams as a pitcher for James Wood High School, the United States Air Force, and many church and county leagues. But his love for hunting was his favorite sport of all, and the hardest for him to give up as his disease progressed.
He was a kind and gentle devoted husband of 54 years to his beloved wife He also had a special place in his heart for cats and provided a loving home to many over the years.
Surviving with his wife is one brother, Douglas L Miller and wife, Betty of Orlando, Florida. He is preceded in death by four sisters: Shirley L Miller, Isabella M. Carter, Pauline Miller, Anna Welsh; and three brothers: Staller R. Miller, Jr., Charles R. Miller and Beverly W. Miller.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening June 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Stephens City United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Keith Borror, Marshall Shiley, Marshall Shiley, Jr., Bennie Welsh, Donnie Welsh, and Jamie Pangle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robbie Shiley, Linda and Bob Bursey, Ina and Robert Walker, Andy Landrum and Ray lngrund.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or the Stephens City United Methodist Church, 428 Main St., Stephens City, VA. 22655.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.