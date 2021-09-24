Robert (Bobby) David Crim
Robert (Bobby) David Crim, 71, passed away September 19, 2021 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brookville, Florida.
Bob was born on May 1, 1950, in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Chuck and Polly Crim. He was a graduate of Handley High School. He served in the Navy and was a disabled veteran. He was also a carpenter.
Bob is survived by his brother, Chuck Crim, Jr. (Cheryl) of Clearwater, Florida and sister, Patty Funkhouser (Terry) of Stephens City, Virginia. He had several nieces and nephews.
He was a resident of Hebron Point in Brookville where he was well-liked.
Services are being handled by Veterans Funeral Care. He will be buried October 8 in Florida.
