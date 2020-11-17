Robert “Bobby” Flynn
Robert “Bobby” Flynn passed away on November 12, 2020.
Robert Elton Flynn was born June 6, 1932 at Milo Chick Farm in Tuscarora, Maryland. He was the son of Robert and Louise Frye Flynn; Loudoun County Leesburg, Virginia.
He lived his early childhood years at Westmoreland Davis Movern Park Foundation where his father was caretaker for many years.
He is survived by his wife Ellen Jane of 61 years and a sister Evelyn Moxley, nephew Claggett Moxley and great nephews Bryce Mitchell Moxley and Trevor Flynn Moxley of Leesburg, Virginia.
He was a long time resident of Leesburg, graduating in 1952 from Leesburg High. He was veteran serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at Sandia Base and White Sands, New Mexico, during the testing of the Atomic Bombs 1954-1955 at Nevada Flats. After military service, he worked for 31 years for the Central Intelligence Agency, retiring June 1987.
After retiring, he and his wife enjoyed raising Black Angus Cattle on their farm in Lucketts, Virginia. He enjoyed playing baseball in the Loudoun League, Lucketts baseball team.
He was an avid hunter and gardener. He was a long time member of the St. James Episcopal Church (sixty-one years), and worked on the renovation committee for Christ Church Lucketts, Virginia and a Christ Church Trustee.
A private interment will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Leesburg Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.