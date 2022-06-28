Robert "Bobby" Mandel
Robert "Bobby" Mandel
was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He passed away on June 20, 2022, at the
age of 72.
Bobby was born to Sam Mandel and Esther Mary Adelman on December 26, 1949, in Washington D.C. After finishing school, he joined the Army in 1971 and proudly served until 1973. After finishing his service, he later married his loving wife and best friend Martha in 1980.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Martha. He was the proud father of Cassandra (Jimmy) of Bunker Hill, WV, Bobby (Nichole) of Wernersville, PA, Mikey (Cassie Lynn) of Stephens City, VA, Charlotte (Scott) of Clarksburg, MD, Sam (Robin) of Stephens City, VA, and Benjamin (Michael), of Morgantown, WV. Bobby's true joy were 12 grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Pop Pop."
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jackie Little.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Sellers Funeral Home in Chambersburg, PA. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at a later date.
