In loving memory of Robert W. Boyer (Best known as Bobo) September 3, 1990 — June 18, 2020. As your younger sister, there had never been a day when I did not have you in my life to protect me, guide me, and support me anyway you could. This day was not supposed to come so soon. It will never be understood there was never a dull moment with you around. Bur may the ones above enjoy your presence now, and as you used to say to me “I love you more than all the cereal in the box”. May I remain your diamond and you my dawg until we unite again. We love you and we will never forget you.
“They gon to remember me, I say remember me.”
Remembered by those closets to him, Father and Mother (Richard and Debra Patterson); younger brother and sisters, Richard L. Patterson, Catherine M. Boyer, Felicia M. Davenport; nieces and Nephews, Ava A. Harris, Cameron A. Harris, Ayden C. Harris, Autumn S. Harris, Zayquann Patterson; His two Best friends /Brothers, Kevin Riley and Josh Whirley.
Family will have a walk-through viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
A Private Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA., with Rev. Joe Fowlkes.
Inurnment will be private.
We will be observing CDC guidelines. Everyone must have mask and social distancing will be enforced.
