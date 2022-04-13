Robert “Buddy” Lewis Ridgeway Robert “Buddy” Lewis Ridgeway, 73, of Winchester, VA, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home.
Robert was born January 6, 1949, in Winchester, the son of the late Roland Thomas and Ruby McDonald Ridgeway. He retired from Round Hill Auto Service.
He married Kimberly Kurzenknabe Ridgeway April 18, 1981, in Front Royal, VA. She preceded him in death in May of 2018.
Robert is survived by his companion Linda “Diane” Windsor; sister, Sandra R. Dennis (Robert) of Winchester; brothers-in-law, Richard Kurzenknabe of Front Royal and Larry Tumblin of Star Tannery, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Jones Funeral home in Winchester from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Private burial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
