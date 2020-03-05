Robert C. Cook “Bobby”
Robert Cleveland Cook, 79, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Cook was born May 8, 1940 in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Eston Cook and Helen Virginia Owens Cook Berklite.
Bobby worked as a truck driver for Spitzer’s Furniture.
He was a member of and loved his church family of Stephens City United Methodist Church, where he served as superintendent; was a member of the Stephens City Lions Club; loved to fish, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He married Diane Frances Fiddler on September 27, 1986 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Tony Cook and his wife, Tina of Stephens City, VA and Jimmy Cook and his wife, Tammy, of Winchester, VA; two daughters, Chon-taa Baker and her husband, Troy of Dallas, TX and Sandy Becker and her husband, Tony, of Stephens City, VA; three brothers, Ed Gue, Eston Lee Gue and Walter Gue, all of Front Royal, VA; two sisters, Shirley Whitacre of Stephens City, VA and Betty Cook of Woodstock, VA; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
His brothers, Howard Lewis Cook, Sr., William Cook and Clevey Gue, and sisters, Pauline Altizer and Nancy Maddigan, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Stephens City United Methodist Church, Stephens City, with Rev. Rob Schoeman officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City.
Pallbearers will be Howard Cook, Jr., Mike Crites, John Moore, Jimmy Cook, Jr. Jimmy Cook, Sr., and Tony Cook.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Stephens City United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stephens City United Methodist Church, PO Box 428, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
