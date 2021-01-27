Robert Carter Levi “Bobby”
Robert Carter “Bobby” Levi, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Mr. Levi was born in 1929 in Berryville, VA, son of the late Rice Waigley Levi, Sr. and Kathleen Estep Levi. He was a graduate of Berryville High School, Class of 1946, and attended VMI. Mr. Levi was a lifetime member and Deacon Emeritus of the Berryville Baptist Church.
He married Nancy Kiracofe on August 7, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Surviving is a son, Gregory H. Levi (Mitzi) of Williamsburg, VA; grandchildren, Jason T. Levi, Kyle G. Levi, Ryan G. Levi, Allison L. Hagen (Mike); two great-grandsons, Mason and Gavin Hagen; sister, Edith “Gay” Scannell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Nancy, of 68 years, Mr. Levi was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Alan Levi; brother, Rice W. Levi, Jr.; and sister, Jean Levi Robinson.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial gifts may be made to Berryville Baptist Church, 114 Academy St., Berryville, VA 22611, Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
