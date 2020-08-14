Robert Charles Downs “Bob” “Papa”
Robert Charles Downs, 89, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab.
Mr. Downs was born in 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of the late Horace and Caroline Downs. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Downs graduated from Drexel University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering. He was a mechanical engineer with General Electric, retiring in 1994 from the Winchester plant after 33 years of service. Mr. Downs attended Macedonia United Methodist Church with his family.
He married Rosario “Rosy” Segura in 1994 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Susan Downs Workman (Jerry) of Pelham, Alabama and Joanne C. Downs Canfield (Robert) of Manassas, Virginia; stepdaughters, Evelyn Segura Hawkins (Steve) of Stephens City, Virginia and Mindy Smith (Kevin) of Inwood, WV; stepson, Anthony Segura (Shirlene) of Silver Spring, Maryland; grandchildren, Janessa McCormick (Drew), Taylor Ruths (Cassidy), Kaila Ryman (Mary Beth), Natasha Segura, Sarah Faulkner (Colby), Kate Workman; great grandchildren, Rilyn Camille McCormick, Brandt McCormick, and Presley Rose McCormick; great niece and nephew, Jaylyn Marie and Andrew Castillo; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Corey James Smith; brother, John E. Downs; and sister-in-law, Charlene Downs.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, Virginia. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Keith Ritchie officiating. Interment will be Tuesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp, 1080 Coverstone Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
