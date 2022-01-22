Robert Clark Sr., 82, of Stephens City, VA, died January 14, 2022 at the Winchester Medical Center. He was born April 24, 1939 in Winchester Virginia. The son of Albert F. and Thelma Edmonds Clark. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Eerie 824. He was a Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his son, Robert F. Clark Jr. and wife, Christy, of Stephens City. He is also survived by a brother, Albert Clark and Shirley, of Winchester, Virginia; two sisters, Beverly Nail and Hilda Pierce, both of Winchester, Virginia. He had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A daughter, Deborah S. Funk, preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Lease and Mary Walls and a brother, Author Clark.
Services will be private at a later date.
