Robert Dewey “Bobby” Walker, 79, of Wardensville, WV, died on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Bobby was born on January 17, 1942, in Wardensville, WV, the son of the late Norma Lee Walker. He was a veteran in the United States Army, a 1960 graduate of Wardensville High School and worked 33 years at Rubbermaid Commercial Products in Winchester, VA. Bobby was an avid mushroom hunter, outdoorsman in which he enjoyed fishing & hunting, and had a great interest in the Dallas Cowboys and watching NASCAR. One of Bobby’s biggest joys was spending time with his grandchildren.
Bobby married Gatha Garrett on June 27, 1968, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 53 years are two sons: Channing Walker (Angel) of Berkeley Springs, WV; Chad Walker (Laura) of Duncan, SC; a daughter: Ginger Gray (Jerome) of Berryville, VA; a sister: Cathy Davis of Wardensville, WV; seven grandchildren: Taylor, Owen & Josie Gray; Ethan, Noah, Lily & Gabriel Walker; and one great-grandchild: Iris Walker.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Janet Walker Sine.
A funeral service will be held at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Brent Smith. Interment will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery near Wardensville, WV.
Family will receive friends on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 6-8 PM at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wardensville Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851 or First Baptist Church, 1532 N. Mountain Rd., Wardensville, WV 26851.
