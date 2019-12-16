Robert D. Caldwell

Robert Davis Caldwell, 94, of Berryville, Virginia died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Caldwell was born August 11, 1925 in Deland, Florida, the son of the late Colonel Cloyd Transue Caldwell, U.S. Army and Grace Davis Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell was a member of the Winchester Hiram Lodge 21 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons and was past president of the Winchester Shrine Club. He was Past Patron of McKinley Chapter No. 19; Order of the Eastern Star.
After completing high school, Mr. Caldwell enlisted in the Navy at the height of the Second World War and advanced to 2nd Class Petty Officer in the Navy SeeBees. He later served his country once again as a Chief Warrant Officer with the 15th Field Artillery, Second Division, U.S. Army on the front lines during the Korean War.
After the war, Mr. Caldwell returned home to Washington, D.C. and began a career as a truck driver before joining the Interstate Commerce Commission (I.C.C.) as an accident and compliance investigator. By the time of his retirement, he had moved his family to Clarke County and been promoted by the I.C.C. to a regional investigative and supervisory post with responsibilities for an area including the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley.
He married Marjorie Adalene Click on May 17, 1947 in Elkton, Maryland. They remained a devoted couple until Mrs. Caldwell’s death in November 2017.
Mr. Caldwell is survived by his daughter, Dianne MacMillan and her husband, John, and his son, Lieutenant Commander Tom Caldwell, U.S. Navy (Retired) and his wife, Sharon, all of Berryville, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 — 3:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers well-wishers may make a donation to the John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad 9 South Buckmarsh Street, Berryville, VA 22611 or a Veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
